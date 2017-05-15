Report: Trump shared secret info about ISIS with Russians

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Post is reporting that President Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting last week at the White House.

The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on ISIS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the United States. They say Trump offered details about an ISIS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The newspaper says the information was very sensitive and had been provided by a U.S. partner.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.

Trump and the United States did not have permission to share the information from the partner who provided the details, the Post reported. According to an official who spoke to the Post, the president “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we share with our own allies.”

According to the Post, senior White House officials called the CIA and National Security Agency after the meeting to try to “contain the damage.”

After the news broke, lawmakers criticized Trump's indiscretion.

Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said that if the news was true, it was “a slap in the face to the intel community.”

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., called the news “deeply disturbing.”

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, along with a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., resurfaced 2016 comments from House Speaker Paul Ryan about individuals who are “extremely careless” with classified information. Ryan's commentary was given after the FBI closed its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server when she was secretary of State.

Some lawmakers had expressed concern about the fact that Russian media was allowed into the meeting and took pictures of Trump, Lavrov, and Kislyak, but U.S. media were not.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters Monday evening that the Trump White House “has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and order.”

He said he would have more to say when he knows more about the news report.

“The shame of it is there's a really good national security team in place and there are good, productive things that are under way through them and through others,” Corker said. “But the chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline — it's creating an environment that I think makes — it creates a worrisome environment.”