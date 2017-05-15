Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Chicago woman charged with murder in car-slamming death

Wire Reports | Monday, May 15, 2017, 8:33 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

CHICAGO — Authorities say a 24-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly slamming an 18-year-old into a tree with her car as a result of an argument.

Chynna Stapleton was ordered held without bail during a Monday court hearing.

Police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Chicago's South Side. The Cook County medical examiner says 18-year-old Tatyanna Lewis died from multiple blunt force injuries and ruled her death a homicide. Police say Lewis was the daughter of a police officer.

Assistant State's Attorney Jamie Santini said that Stapleton and Lewis had an “ongoing dispute” over Lewis' boyfriend, who also was is the father of one of Stapleton's three children.

Witnesses said they heard Stapleton shout “I've got something for you!” as she wheeled her Jeep around a one-way sign, jumped the curb and began driving over the sidewalk and yards along May street after Lewis and her group. Stapleton was arrested late Friday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Stapleton's brother claimed Monday that his sister was attacked first.

“They jumped my sister. She was just trying to leave. Everybody is against her,” said Stapleton's brother, dabbing the corners of his eyes with his T-shirt. “That lawyer, state's attorney, whatever, doesn't know what he's talking about.”

