Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

House oversight chair seeking Comey memos

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Updated 4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The Latest on one-time FBI Director James Comey memo stating that President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted adviser Michael Flynn (all times EDT):

8:35 p.m.

The Republican chairman of the House oversight committee is requesting that the FBI turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, says in a letter to the FBI that he's making the request to determine whether the president attempted to influence or impede the bureau's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chaffetz's letter comes just hours after the disclosure that Comey drafted a memo that detailed how Trump had asked him to shut down the Flynn investigation. Chaffetz's letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requests all memoranda, notes, summaries and recordings that relate to any communications between Comey and the president.

The letter gives the FBI a week to produce the records.

---

8 p.m.

Some Republicans are voicing support for President Donald Trump following a report that the president asked James Comey to stop an FBI investigation.

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, says he wants to see more details, but he believes "this is another example of whatever Trump does gets the worst possible spin."

Farenthold says Comey would have been duty-bound to report to the Justice Department any command to stop the investigation.

He says there's a difference between "'Hey, Flynn's a good guy, it would be nice if you cut him a break' as opposed to 'I'm the president. Quit investigating, damn it.'"

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., says he too wants more details, but he also notes that Trump's standing with South Carolina Republicans has "actually grown."

---

7:55 p.m.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees are calling for a joint investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his top aides are perpetrating an ongoing conspiracy to obstruct justice by interfering in FBI and congressional investigations.

All 33 Democrats on the two committees made the call in a joint letter Tuesday that seeks an immediate public hearing with FBI Director James Comey. The letter was released just hours after it was disclosed that Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to shut down a federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Democrats say that they believe Trump and his administration have shown of a pattern of obstructing the investigations looking into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia to affect the 2016 election.

---

7:30 p.m.

The Republican chairman of the House oversight committee says he plans to demand that the Justice Department turn over all memos written by former FBI Director James Comey concerning his past meetings with President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, tells The Associated Press he is taking action because of a memo Comey wrote detailing how Trump asked him to shut down a federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chaffetz says the memo raises concerns "about improper interference placed on an active investigation."

He says he has ordered staffers to draft a letter to Justice Department officials seeking Comey's memos. The letter is expected Tuesday night.

Chaffetz says he will use the authority of a congressional subpoena if necessary.

---

7:10 p.m.

The Republican chairman of the House oversight committee says he will seek copies of any memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote about his meetings with President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said in a tweet that he has his "subpoena pen ready." The move by Chaffetz comes just hours after the disclosure that Comey wrote in a memo that Trump asked him to shut down a federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

---

6:40 p.m.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says "history is watching" and "the country is being tested in unprecedented ways" in the wake of a New York Times story that says President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to call off an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Schumer said in a brief, somber floor speech Tuesday that he was "shaken" by the report that Trump asked Comey "to shut down an active investigation into a close political associate."

Schumer has been urging Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to name a special counsel to investigate Russian interference into last year's campaign and ties between Russian and Trump associates, including Flynn.

---

6:34 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo after a dinner with President Donald Trump that Trump had asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The person had seen the memo but was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The existence of the memo was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times, which said it was drafted after a February meeting in the Oval Office.

The FBI declined to comment Tuesday. The White House denied that Trump had made that request of Comey.

- By Eric Tucker

---

5:44 p.m.

The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.

Trump fired Comey last week.

The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey." The White House says that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a "decent man," he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.

Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

Related Content
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
WASHINGTON — FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Trump had asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted national ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.