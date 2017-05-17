Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Official: Berlin market killer could have been arrested before truck rampage

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
In this Dec. 20, 2016, photo the trailer of a truck stands beside destroyed Christmas market huts in Berlin.
Thos photo issued by German federal police on Dec. 21, 2016 shows 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri on a photo that was used on the documents found in the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin Dec. 19, 2016. Berlin’s top security official says a document has surfaced that suggests it might have been possible to arrest Anis Amri, the Tunisian who drove a truck into a Christmas market, before the attack.

Updated 1 hour ago

BERLIN — An official document has surfaced that suggests the man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people, could have been arrested before the attack, the city's top security official said Wednesday.

Authorities are looking into the possibility that officials at the German capital's criminal police office deliberately withheld or even tampered with the information after the attack, said Andreas Geisel, Berlin's state interior minister. He said that the state government has filed a criminal complaint alleging obstruction of justice, news agency dpa reported.

The newly surfaced document from November details telephone surveillance and accuses attacker Anis Amri of large-scale drug dealing, Geisel said.

“In experts' opinion, this information would have been sufficient to secure an arrest warrant from prosecutors,” he added.

Authorities have found a second criminal police office document that was created on Jan. 17 but apparently backdated to Nov. 1, Geisel said. That document mentions drug dealing on a very small scale rather than a large scale.

Twelve people were killed when Amri drove a commandeered truck into a Christmas market in downtown Berlin on Dec. 19. Amri was killed four days later in a shootout with police in Italy.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Amri, a Tunisian who came to Germany in mid-2015, had been rejected for asylum but authorities had been unable to deport him due to paperwork problems.

Authorities have already said that Amri moved around Germany and used a large number of aliases. Within months of his arrival, authorities added Amri to a growing list of potentially violent Islamic extremists.

State prosecutors in Berlin launched an investigation of Amri in March 2016 following a tip from federal security agencies, who warned that he might be planning a break-in to finance the purchase of automatic weapons for use in a possible future attack.

Officials have said previously that surveillance showed Amri did deal drugs in a notorious Berlin park and was involved in a bar brawl, but no evidence was found to substantiate the original warning.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.