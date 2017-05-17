Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Mexico's president calls for more protection of journalists

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Candles adorn posters with a picture of murdered journalist Javier Valdez and the words 'Justice! No to silence!' during a demonstration outside the Interior Ministry in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Valdez, a veteran reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern Mexico state of Sinaloa, the latest in a wave of journalist killings in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
AFP/Getty Images
Colleagues of slain Mexican journalist Javier Valdez place flowers and lit candles at the main cathedral in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico following his funeral on May 16, 2017. Valdez, 50, who worked for Agence France-Presse and other media, was shot in broad daylight on Monday in Culiacan, in Mexico's violent Sinaloa State. / AFP PHOTO / YURI CORTEZYURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Photo of Mexican award-winning local journalist and Agence France-Presse contributor Javier Valdez, taken on May 23, 2013. Valdez, who reported on violent drug gangs in Mexico, was shot near the premises of Riodoce, a Mexican news weekly he founded, in his hometown of Culiacan in northwestern Sinaloa state on May 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FERNANDO BRITOFERNANDO BRITO/AFP/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY — Shouts of “justice” echoed from the press corps Wednesday moments after Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto called for a moment of silence for journalists who have been murdered at a frightening pace.

The president's hastily called meeting with his security cabinet and the country's governors was meant to show a united response to the slaying of reporters from one corner of Mexico to the other so far this year. On Monday, Javier Valdez in Culiacan, Sinaloa, became the sixth journalist slain in less than three months in six different states.

“Violence can't be part of daily life,” Pena Nieto said. “Each crime against a journalist is a strike against freedom of expression and the press and the citizenry.”

The gathering was titled “actions for freedom of expression and protection of journalists and defenders,” but as is customary, Pena Nieto did not take questions.

The president sketched out three measures, but without details.

He promised more resources to help journalists under threat and for the special prosecutor's office tasked with investigating crimes against journalists.

Both measures have so far proven ineffective in stopping the bloodshed among the country's media workers. Mexico ranks behind only Syria and Afghanistan for such murders.

Pena Nieto also called for better coordination between federal and state authorities and the development of protocols for handling such investigations.

While slayings of journalists draw attention, they are not an aberration in a country with steadily deteriorating security. Homicides in general were up 29 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Pena Nieto seemed to allude to that fact Wednesday, saying, “The murder of journalists and human rights defenders often is a symptom of greater phenomenon of impunity.”

On Tuesday evening, several hundred journalists gathered in front of Mexico's Interior Department to protest the killings.

One of them, Alejandro Paez Varela, content director for the online outlet SinEmbargo.mx, said Valdez's murder - in broad daylight and just a block from his newspaper Riodoce's office - was a demonstration of impunity.

“They kill because they can kill. And they kill because they never go after them,” said Paez Varela. “That is the federal government's fault.”

