World

White House: Trump interviewing 4 FBI candidates

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
A still image from Senate TV is of retiring Sen. Joe Lieberman's final Senate floor speech. AP
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2002 file photo, then-Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating speaks in Oklahoma City. White House press secretary White House press secretary Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump will be meeting later Wednesday, May 17, 2017, with potential FBI director candidates, Keating, former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official. (AP Photo/Jerry Laizure, File)
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 11, 2017 shows Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that US President Donald Trump will meet with candidates for FBI director at the White House on May 17, 2017. He said they are McCabe, US Senator Joe Lieberman, Independent of Connecticut; former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, and former senior FBI official Richard McFeely. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
FILE - In this June 12, 2013 file photo, Richard McFeely testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. White House press secretary Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump will be meeting later Wednesday, May 17, 2017, with potential FBI director candidates, McFeely, former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, and FBI acting director Andrew McCabe. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will be meeting later Wednesday with Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official.

The meetings come more than a week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The president has suggested he hopes to name Comey's successor before he departs Friday for his first overseas trip as president.

Spicer spoke aboard Air Force One following Trump's remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.

