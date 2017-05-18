Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
A news ticker on the News Corporation building announces the death of former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in New York.
In this Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes poses at Fox News in New York. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18, 2017, that Ailes has died. He was 77.

Updated 8 minutes ago

NEW YORK -- Fox News personalities and others expressed their reactions on the death of Roger Ailes on Twitter.

"He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better." - Sean Hannity.

"RIP Roger Ailes a good friend, great American and communications genius @StoneColdTruth," - author and political adviser Roger Stone.

"Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss." - Fox commentator, former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

"Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger - you changed television as we know it," - Bret Baier.

"RIP #RogerAiles one of the most impt broadcasters in history-The genius who created #FoxNews -a good friend, who loved his family & country," - Geraldo Rivera.

"Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American." - Lou Dobbs.

"Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP." - Laura Ingraham.

"Roger Ailes has died. Let all his victims now be ungagged for the true, full reckoning of his life. And give them back their jobs." - Lisa Bloom, attorney for Wendy Walsh, who made sexual harassment allegations against Ailes.

"RIP #RogerAiles sending my love and prayers to Beth & Zachary. Roger was a friend and a mentor to so many of us @FoxNews he will be missed." - Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"Rest in peace Roger Ailes, you made a difference in this nation, a very great difference." - Country rock star Charlie Daniels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.