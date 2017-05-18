Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

1 dead, multiple injured after driver hits pedestrians in New York's Times Square

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AFP/Getty Images
In this photo released on Twitter by Josh Silverman, police block off an intersection in Times Square near a car (background) that lost control and hit pedestrians in new York on May 18, 2017. A car struck a group of pedestrians in New York's Times Square on, causing casualties in one of the most popular tourists spots in Manhattan, an AFP photographer said.More than 10 people appeared to have been involved in what appeared an accident, as ambulances and police cars descended on the area. / AFP PHOTO / ROCIO VAZQUEZ / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO/ Twitter/ Josh Silverman ' - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES Alternative CropROCIO VAZQUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: A wrecked car sits in the intersection of 45th and Broadway in Times Square, May 18, 2017 in New York City. According to reports there were multiple injuries and one fatality after the car plowed into a crowd of people. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street Thursday and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring about 20 others, authorities and witnesses said. The driver was taken into custody and being tested for alcohol.

Pandemonium erupted when the vehicle barreled through the prime tourist location and came to rest with two of its wheels in the air. The car leaned on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

"He's just mowing down people," said Asa Lowe, of Brooklyn, who was standing outside a store when he heard screaming. "He didn't stop. He just kept going."

The crash happened at midday on a hot, clear day that brought large crowds of people into the streets to enjoy the good weather. Video posted online showed steam or smoke pouring from the car for a few moments after it stopped moving.

After the car struck a barricade and stopped, the driver climbed out of his vehicle, Lowe said.

"He just started running until people tackled him down," Lowe said. "Citizens just reacted."

The 26-year-old driver from the Bronx was taken into custody and was undergoing tests for alcohol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The man has a history of driving while intoxicated, according to the law enforcement official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The crash killed one person and injured 19 others, the Fire Department of New York confirmed.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism, but the bomb squad has responded as a precaution to check the vehicle.

Tourists Patrick and Kelly Graves of Sheboygan, Wis., were waiting to get on a tour bus when they heard the crash.

Kelly Graves said she feared the worst, maybe a bomb, as "chaos" erupted and people began running.

People rushed to help the injured, who were lying on the sidewalk.

The White House said President Donald Trump has been "made aware" of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates as the situation unfolds. Press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump was briefed before New York authorities confirmed the death.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with police and city officials, were at the scene of the crash.

The sidewalks in many parts of Times Square and surrounding blocks are lined with metal posts designed to prevent cars from getting onto the sidewalks and other public areas.

That network of barricades, though, is far from a complete defense. There are many areas where vehicles could be driven onto packed sidewalks or public plazas.

Times Square also has a heavy police presence at all hours of the day and night.

