Pentagon overprices fuel for slush fund, critics allege

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has generated almost $6 billion over the past seven years by charging the armed forces excessive prices for fuel and has used the money — called the “bishop's fund” by some critics — to bolster mismanaged or underfunded military programs, documents show.

Since 2015, the Defense Department has tapped surpluses from its fuel accounts for $80 million to train Syrian rebels, $450 million to shore up a prescription-drug program riddled with fraud and $1.4 billion to cover unanticipated expenses from the war in Afghanistan, according to military accounting records.

The Pentagon has amassed the extra cash by billing the armed forces for fuel at rates often much higher — sometimes $1 per gallon or more — than what commercial airlines paid for jetfuel on the open market.

Under a bureaucracy that dates to World War II, the Defense Department purchases all of its fuel centrally and then resells it at a fixed price to the Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps and other customers, who pay for it out of their own budgets. The system is intended to reduce duplication and promote efficiency.

The Defense Department is the largest single consumer of fuel in the world. Each year, it buys about 100 million barrels, or 4.2 billion gallons, of refined petroleum for its aircraft, warships, tanks and other machines.

The practice of exploiting fuel revenue to plug unrelated gaps in the Defense budget has escalated in recent years, prompting allegations — and official denials — that the accounts are being used as a slush fund.

Some senior leaders with the armed forces accused the Pentagon of intentionally overbilling the Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps for fuel and pocketing the difference to pay for other priorities.

“We've been complaining about this,” Ray Mabus, who served as Navy secretary for eight years during the Obama administration, said in an interview. “But if we do it too loudly, oh man, they come back on us really hard.”

Officials with the Navy, who have been the most vocal in their opposition, said the pot of money derived from fuel sales is known as a “bishop's fund,” an unofficial reserve account controlled by the office of the defense secretary.

“Another word for it is ‘slush fund,'” said Mabus, who left office in January.

He and other officials said artificially high fuel prices have left the Navy, at times, with less money for military training, operations and maintenance. The Air Force and Army have not complained publicly about the arrangement.

In a statement, the Pentagon acknowledged that it accumulated $5.6 billion in “enterprise gains” from fuel purchases between 2010 and 2016, but said the surplus was the result of falling oil prices in an inherently volatile market.

John Roth, the Pentagon's acting comptroller and chief financial officer, denied that the Pentagon was intentionally manipulating its fuel prices so it could build up a slush fund.

“It's not a bishop's fund and we don't keep a bishop's fund,” he said. “If I was that smart to predict oil prices that far ahead of time, I wouldn't have this job. I'd be out there making a hell of a lot more money.”