Anderson Cooper to Jeffrey Lord: If Trump 'took a dump on his desk, you'd defend it'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In an exchange with Jeffrey Lord, a CNN political contributor and frequent guest on "AC360", host Anderson Cooper deadpanned, "If he (President Donald Trump) took a dump on his desk, you would defend it. I don't know what he would do that you would not defend."

Lord was defining the president over reports that he told Russian officials that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job."

Lord said, "I don't care what he says to the Russian prime – to the Russians. I mean, he's the president of the United States. If he wants to say that, if Barack Obama wants to say whatever, if George Bush says 'I looked in his eyes and' – "

Cooper then interrupted, "If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it. I don't know what he would do that you would not defend."

Lord and another guest off-screen laugh at the host's comment, but Cooper tries to keep his composure.

The video clip from Friday's show was not posted on CNN's site, but was captured on Twitter by Colin Jones of the Daily Beast:

'If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it.' - @andersoncooper to Jeff Lord pic.twitter.com/ajP1xtdCXd — Colin Jones (@colinjones) May 20, 2017

The remark drew plenty of attention and Cooper quickly tried to walk back from the comment.

He apologized on-air and posted on Twitter: "I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry."

I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017

Lord served in the Ronald Reagan White House and is a political commentator based in Harrisburg, Pa.

Last week Cooper's eyeroll at White House counsel Kellyanne Conway went viral .