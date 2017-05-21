Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Anderson Cooper to Jeffrey Lord: If Trump 'took a dump on his desk, you'd defend it'
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Upfront 2017 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 17, 2017 in New York City.

Updated 1 hour ago

In an exchange with Jeffrey Lord, a CNN political contributor and frequent guest on "AC360", host Anderson Cooper deadpanned, "If he (President Donald Trump) took a dump on his desk, you would defend it. I don't know what he would do that you would not defend."

Lord was defining the president over reports that he told Russian officials that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job."

Lord said, "I don't care what he says to the Russian prime – to the Russians. I mean, he's the president of the United States. If he wants to say that, if Barack Obama wants to say whatever, if George Bush says 'I looked in his eyes and' – "

Cooper then interrupted, "If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it. I don't know what he would do that you would not defend."

Lord and another guest off-screen laugh at the host's comment, but Cooper tries to keep his composure.

The video clip from Friday's show was not posted on CNN's site, but was captured on Twitter by Colin Jones of the Daily Beast:

The remark drew plenty of attention and Cooper quickly tried to walk back from the comment.

He apologized on-air and posted on Twitter: "I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry."

Lord served in the Ronald Reagan White House and is a political commentator based in Harrisburg, Pa.

Last week Cooper's eyeroll at White House counsel Kellyanne Conway went viral .

Related Content
Anderson Cooper's eye roll in Kellyanne Conway interview goes viral
On Tuesday night as White House advisors scrambled to explain and deflect the outrage from President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, two ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.