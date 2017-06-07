Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 7:39 a.m.
In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on June 6, 2017, that critics of his father are 'not even people.'
Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., executive vice presidents of The Trump Organization, pose for a photograph at an event for Scion Hotels, a division of Trump hotels, Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK — Eric Trump says critics of his father are “not even people.”

President Donald Trump's son told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he's “never seen hatred like this” and “morals have flown out the window” when it comes to attacks against his father.

Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he says is “imploding.” He calls Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez “a total wackjob.” Trump says Democrats “have no message of their own” and are trying to obstruct “a great man” in his father and his family.

The DNC didn't immediately respond Wednesday to an email seeking comment.

Trump also criticized the news media, which he says is “out of control.”

Trump and his brother, Donald Jr., are running the family company with their father in the White House.

