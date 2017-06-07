Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Public works projects on Trump's agenda for Ohio visit

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, right, listen to President Donald Trump, left, speak during Trump's meeting with House and Senate Leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to promote his plans for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways during a speech along the Ohio River.

As the White House tries to push past a series of distractions and focus on Trump's legislative agenda, the president was scheduled to travel to the Rivertowne Marina in Cincinnati on Wednesday. His speech was expected to make the case for efforts to repair aging levees, dams, locks and ports, as well as his larger public works aims.

During the visit, the president also planned to make remarks on the pending health law overhaul in Congress.

The White House has yet to detail specifics of the plan, which it hopes to achieve largely through public-private partnerships. It has proposed funding the improvements with $200 billion in tax breaks over nine years that would — in theory — leverage $1 trillion worth of construction.

The speech comes a day before former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify in front of Congress and as the White House faces new allegations about possible efforts by the president to influence the investigation into potential ties between his campaign and Russia. Trump has denied the allegations and called the Russia story “fake news.”

Trump, in a tweet early Wednesday, announced his pick for FBI director — Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's personal lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation.

U.S. inland waterways are critical routes for transporting agricultural products, but officials say they've grown old and run down.

The White House has billed this “infrastructure week” and planned a series of events, beginning with a push by the president Monday to privatize the nation's air traffic control system and separate it from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The president planned to host governors and mayors at the White House on Thursday to discuss the efficient use of tax dollars for infrastructure projects.

While infrastructure was initially seen as an area where Republican and Democrats could work together, Democrats have balked at Trump's plans for financing improvements, arguing they would result in taxpayer-funded corporate profits, with costs offloaded on consumers.

Mike Toohey, president of the Waterways Council Inc, an inland waterways infrastructure advocacy group, said he was pleased to see the president addressing what he called the “silent r” of the transportation system — rivers. Far more attention is usually paid to roadways, railways and runways, he said.

Still, he said the industry is concerned about Trump's recent budget proposal, which he said could result in higher costs for the commercial users that finance the waterways' upkeep.

As a candidate, Trump had promised to invest big money in Cincinnati's infrastructure, including Interstate 71 and the overcrowded Brent Spence Bridge.

During a campaign stop in Wilmington Ohio last year, Trump said he would redirect billions of dollars in payments to the United Nations to combat climate change and “use that money to invest in America,” including replacing the double-decker bridge.

