World

Openings statements set in murder retrial of Ohio officer

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 6:06 a.m.
Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged in the shooting death of Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.

Updated 20 hours ago

CINCINNATI — Jurors in Cincinnati are set to hear opening statements in the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist.

Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday, followed by testimony from the first witnesses in the retrial of Ray Tensing.

The former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose. Tensing has said that he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

Nine white jurors and three black jurors were seated Wednesday and were taken by a bus to the scene of the shooting.

Tensing's first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

