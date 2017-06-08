Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Lordy! Twitter latches on to Comey's quote about Trump tapes during hearing

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Updated 14 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.

Comey told senators Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey's statement , writing, "We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes."

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in , saying he wanted Comey's phase on a T-shirt.

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time use old-fashioned terms like "gadzooks" or "gramercy."

