Lordy! Twitter latches on to Comey's quote about Trump tapes during hearing
Updated 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON — Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey's use of "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.
Comey told senators Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Trump.
Fired FBI Director James Comey on President Trump's "tapes" tweet: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes." https://t.co/5aa1AQBCC0— CNN (@CNN) June 8, 2017
The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey's statement , writing, "We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes."
We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes.— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 8, 2017
"Captain America" actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in , saying he wanted Comey's phase on a T-shirt.
For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time use old-fashioned terms like "gadzooks" or "gramercy."
Just got an all-staff email on how @NPR staff should spell 'Lordy.' #WhatATime— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) June 8, 2017
Lordy Lordy can we all hope there are tapes? SO many tapes. Lots of hugely important tapes. With the BEST recordings. #Comeyday— a rado (@am_rado) June 8, 2017
Considering putting 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes!' on a t-shirt. Or getting a tattoo. Hell, put it on my tombstone at this point. #Comey— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLine) June 8, 2017