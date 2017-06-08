Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Ex-governor, wrestler Jesse Ventura heads back to Russian TV

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
FILE - In this July 8, 2014 file photo, former Navy SEAL and Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, right, walks into Warren E. Burger Federal Building during the first day of jury selection in a defamation lawsuit in St. Paul, Minn. Ventura, who won $1.8 million in the lawsuit against the estate of the late Chris Kyle, says he wont see the film partly because Kyle is no hero to him. He tells The Associated Press a hero must be honorable, and there no honor in lying. Lyle claimed in his American Sniper book that he punched out a man, whom he later identified as Ventura, at a California bar in 2006 for allegedly saying the SEALs 'deserve to lose a few' in Iraq. Ventura said it never happened.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura says he hasn't been able to find work since his highly-publicized defamation lawsuit against “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle, so he's returning to Russian TV with a new commentary show.

Ventura told The Associated Press on Thursday that he has personal assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that “The World According to Jesse” won't be censored by the government-funded RT network.

Ventura says he lost health insurance with the Screen Actors Guild union last year because he wasn't doing enough work in the industry. He says the RT contract he signed provides health insurance. Ventura says the first of 32 shows is expected to air in the next few weeks.

Ventura's 2015 show “Off the Grid” was carried by RT America.

