World

Testimony resumes in Ohio police shooting retrial

The Associated Press | Friday, June 9, 2017, 5:57 a.m.
Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.

CINCINNATI — A prosecutor has told jurors in Ohio that the white former police officer who killed a black unarmed motorist should have followed his training, while the defense says the man who was killed should have followed orders.

Testimony will continue Friday in the retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of Sam DuBose.

Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid (de-GRAF'-in-reed) said Thursday during opening statements that Tensing disregarded police training by sticking his arm inside DuBose's vehicle.

Defense attorney Stewart Mathews says that Tensing's arm was stuck inside the car and that he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away.

Tensing's first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

