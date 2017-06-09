Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool being drained

The Associated Press | Friday, June 9, 2017, 6:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service says it's draining the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for cleaning and treatment.

The draining will begin Sunday and the pool should be refilled and operational on June 19, officials said in a statement. The pool's cleaning comes after a water-borne parasite affected the local duck population.

About 80 ducklings have been found dead in the pool since late last month. Officials say the cause of death was high levels of parasites that develop and grow in snails living in the pond. Chemical treatments alone aren't sufficient to fully reduce the parasite and snail population, officials said.

Humans who come in contact with the parasite can develop a skin rash, though it rarely requires medical treatment, the statement said.

