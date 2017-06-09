Fatal shooting at Kansas bar brings federal hate crime charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal hate crime charges that carry a possible death sentence have been filed against the man accused of killing one man and wounding two others at Austins Bar in Olathe.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Adam W. Purinton, 52, of Olathe was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly targeting two of the victims “because of their actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origin.”

Those two men were from India and worked as engineers at Olathe-based Garmin. The third victim was shot and wounded while attempting to aid the other men.

Purinton was previously charged by Johnson County prosecutors with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to court documents filed in the Johnson County case, Purinton allegedly made derogatory comments to the Indian men before they were shot.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed. Alok Madasani, also 32, was wounded along with Ian Grillot, 24.

Purinton was arrested several hours later in Clinton, Mo., and has been in Johnson County custody since then.

The indictment announced Friday alleges that Purinton committed the offenses after “substantial planning and premeditation” and “attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode, and knowingly created a grave risk of death to others on the scene.”

He was also indicted on a charge of using a firearm in a crime of violence.

The penalty in the federal case is either life in prison or death. A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made later by Justice Department officials.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Friday his office will continue with the state prosecution and continue to work with federal authorities.