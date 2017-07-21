Report: Tourists at all-inclusive Mexican resorts claim they received tainted alcohol

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel alleges that popular, all-inclusive vacation resorts in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula may have served guests tainted alcohol, leading to deaths, injuries and unexplained blackouts.

The report includes interviews with dozens of travelers and their family members, who suspect may have been given tainted alcohol or possibly drugged, before being robbed or sexually assaulted. The travelers' accounts of travelers were supported by hospital, ambulance and hotel records.

The alleged incidents occurred in resorts near Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

The Wisconsin family of Abbey Conner, a 20-year-old who drowned in the pool at the Iberostar Hotel & Resorts' Paraiso del Mar, suspects her January death was caused by more than excessive drinking. She was declared brain dead and taken off life support a few days later.

Her older brother nearly drowned in another pool that same day and was also taken to the hospital with no memory of what happened.

The report contains allegations that the resorts serve cheaper, bootleg alcohol — produced under unregulated circumstances — to save money.

The national health authority in Mexico has seized more than 1.4 million gallons of adulterated alcohol since 2010 — not just from small local establishments, but from hotels and other entertainment areas, according toa 2017 report by the country's Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks.

Read the investigation here.