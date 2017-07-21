Tennessee inmates get reduced sentences for birth control

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SPARTA, Tenn. — A program in a Tennessee county reduces inmates' jail time if they voluntarily undergo birth control procedures, in a move that has drawn criticism from the local district attorney and the American Civil Liberties Union.

WTVF-TV reports Judge Sam Benninfield signed a standing order in May that provides 30 days' credit toward jail time for men who agree to free vasectomies in White County and women who agree to receive free Nexplanon implants, which prevent pregnancies for up to four years.

“This gives them a chance to get on their feet and make something of themselves,” the judge said.

Benningfield says he hopes to prevent children being born under the influence of drugs.

County officials say 32 women and 38 men have signed up. Benningfield's order took effect on May 15 but only garnered national attention after the News Channel 5 report.

District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said his office doesn't support the order, citing ethical concerns. The ACLU called the order unconstitutional, describing it as coercion.

“Such a choice violates the fundamental constitutional right to reproductive autonomy and bodily integrity by interfering with the intimate decision of whether and when to have a child,” the ACLU said in a statement on Wednesday.

Inmates in White County, which is about 260 miles southwest of Nashville, are also given two days off their sentence if they complete an education program on the risks of raising children while using illegal drugs.

“I understand it won't be entirely successful,” Bennington told the TV station in his interview. “But if you reach two or three people, maybe that's two or three kids not being born under the influence of drugs. I see it as a win-win.”

Glenn Cohen, a professor at Harvard Law School, said the program was a “bad policy,” and pointed to prior court rulings, which set a precedent that could make Benningfield's order unconstitutional.

“The approach of this judge is constitutionally questionable. In Skinner v. Oklahoma, the Supreme Court indicated it violated the Constitution to impose sterilization as a punishment for a criminal,” Cohen wrote in an email. “This case is slightly different, though, in that it involves sentencing.”