World

UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait

The Associated Press | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
This is an image taken at the end of June 2017 at Kensington Palace in London, and released on Friday July 21, 2017, by Britain's Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge, showing Prince George who celebrates his fourth birthday on Saturday. July 22, 2017. The palace said William and Kate “are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday.”

Updated 6 hours ago

LONDON — Kensington Palace has released a portrait to mark Prince George's fourth birthday.

The son of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrated his birthday Saturday. George, who is third in line to the throne, is beaming with a happy smile in the photo.

The palace said William and Kate “are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday.” It was taken by a professional photographer. In the past, Kate has released photos she has taken of the children.

George and his 2-year-old sister Princess Charlotte have been traveling with their parents this week on an official visit to Poland and Germany.

In Germany, George toured a helicopter similar to the one his father William has flown as a rescue pilot.

