World

12 U.S. paratroopers hospitalized after night jump in Romania

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 8:42 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

BUCHAREST, Romania — Officials say 12 U.S. paratroopers have been hospitalized after they sustained minor injuries during a nighttime parachute jump in Romania.

Brent M. William, a spokesman for the “Atlantic Resolve” military exercises, told Romania's Agerpres news agency the accident occurred early Saturday at the Campia Turzii air base in northwest Romania. He said 500 troops jumped from C-130 Hercules planes during “a very rigorous exercise, which carries a certain level of risk.”

The Cluj Military Hospital spokeswoman, Doina Baltaru, said 11 soldiers were discharged Sunday from the hospital. She said one other soldier suffered a bruised spine and would remain hospitalized up to two more days.

The soldiers were participating in Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army Europe-led exercise, which aims to increase coordination between the U.S., Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

