World

Crews stop spread of huge California wildfire near Yosemite

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Flames rise behind a vacant house as a firefighter works to halt the Detwiler wildfire near Mariposa, Calif., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
These Tuesday, July 18, 2017, webcam photos provided by the Yosemite Conservancy show the monolith known as Half Dome as smoke from the Ditwiler fire swirls into Yosemite Valley, from late morning to early afternoon, in Yosemite National Park, Calif.
These Tuesday, July 18, 2017 webcam photos provided by the Yosemite Conservancy show the monolith known as Half Dome as smoke from the Ditwiler fire swirls into Yosemite Valley, from late morning to early afternoon, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The Northern California blaze is also threatening powerlines that provide electricity to the park, officials said. The park remained open Wednesday but several roads frequented by tourists were closed. (Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy at yosemiteconservancy.org via AP)
Firefighters monitor flames on the side of a road as the Detwiler fire rages on near the town of Mariposa, California on July 18, 2017. California has suffered widespread fires in recent days, with a lighting strike near Yosemite National Park sparking a blaze that destroyed more than 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) of forest. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter sprays down flames as the Detwiler fire rages on near the town of Mariposa, California on July 18, 2017. California has suffered widespread fires in recent days, with a lighting strike near Yosemite National Park sparking a blaze that destroyed more than 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) of forest. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter (at top) douses flames on a tree as the Detwiler fire rages on near the town of Mariposa, California on July 18, 2017. California has suffered widespread fires in recent days, with a lighting strike near Yosemite National Park sparking a blaze that destroyed more than 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) of forest. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A real estate sign is surrounded by flames as the Detwiler fire rages on near the town of Mariposa, California on July 18, 2017. California has suffered widespread fires in recent days, with a lighting strike near Yosemite National Park sparking a blaze that destroyed more than 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) of forest. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighter Sam Goodspeed of the Nevada City Fire Department looks towards approaching flames as the Detwiler fire rages on near the town of Mariposa, California on July 18, 2017. California has suffered widespread fires in recent days, with a lighting strike near Yosemite National Park sparking a blaze that destroyed more than 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) of forest. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A firefighter sprays down flames as the Detwiler fire rages on, near the town of Mariposa, California on July 18, 2017. California has suffered widespread fires in recent days, with a lighting strike near Yosemite National Park sparking a blaze that destroyed more than 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) of forest. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
A real estate sign is surrounded by flames as the Detwiler fire rages on near the town of Mariposa, California on July 18, 2017. California has suffered widespread fires in recent days, with a lighting strike near Yosemite National Park sparking a blaze that destroyed more than 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) of forest. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Crews have stopped the growth of a huge wildfire that has destroyed dozens of homes in a rural area of California near Yosemite National Park.

Firefighters still battling the blaze that swept through the Sierra Nevada foothills were contending with triple-digit temperatures Sunday.

The fire burning for a week has scorched just over 118 square miles of dense brush and dead trees and continues to threaten about 1,500 homes — but its spread has slowed drastically. Many Mariposa County residents were allowed to return to their homes Saturday.

The fire is 40 percent contained, but officials say it could take another two weeks to fully surround it.

The smoke has blurred the scenic vistas of Yosemite National Park, about 35 miles west of the fire.

