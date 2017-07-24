Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Pakistan: Car bomb kills 12, wounds 25

The Associated Press | Monday, July 24, 2017, 8:39 a.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani officials say a car bomb has killed 12 people and wounded 25 in the eastern city of Lahore.

A statement from Malik Mohammad Ahmed, a spokesman for government of the eastern Punjab province, says the car bomb struck an old vegetable market in the neighborhood of Kot Lakhpat on Lahore's outskirts on Monday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police officer Kashif Aslam says the bombing targeted policemen who were providing security for demolition work at an old building nearby. Most of the casualties were policemen.

Lahore is the provincial capital of Punjab. The head of the provincial government, Shahbaz Sharif, condemned the attack.

Lahore has faced scores of terror attacks in recent years. A suicide bombing there killed over 70 people on Easter last year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.