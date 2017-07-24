Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Sheriff's deputy fired for taking nude photos while on duty

The Associated Press | Monday, July 24, 2017, 8:39 a.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida sheriff's deputy has been fired after authorities say he took partially naked photos of himself while on duty at a county courthouse.

Indian River County spokesman Eric Flowers said in a news release that Lt. Macen LeVan was fired July 19.

Flowers said an internal affairs investigation began in April after an employee complaint on another matter. Investigators took LeVan's cellphone to look for specific messages. That's when authorities found the photos, which included 120 explicit photos.

The investigation found LeVan was sending photos to other consenting adults.

Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement that LeVan, an 18-year veteran of the department, “willfully neglected” his courthouse duties.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.