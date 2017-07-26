Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Job growth comes from expanding businesses, national statistics show
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 11:09 a.m.

New and expanding businesses added 7.5 million jobs nationwide in the last quarter of 2016 while closing and contracting businesses subtracted 7.1 million jobs during the same period, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

Jobs gained from new businesses and jobs lost from closing businesses canceled each other out, so the net gain came for expanding businesses adding more jobs than contracting businesses cut.

The net change was a gain of 376,000 jobs, which is less than the 1 million jobs added in the last quarter of 2015, the agency said. The data cover the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Pennsylvania saw a net gain of 14,935 jobs in the three month period from October to December 2015. That represents the difference of 274,145 jobs added and 259,210 jobs that were cut during that quarter.

In the last quarter of 2015, the state saw a net gain of 29,221 jobs, according to the agency's data.

For the entire calendar year, businesses with 250 or more employees accounted for about 50.6 percent of the national net job growth while businesses with 1 to 49 employees contributed 29.4 percent of the net gain in jobs. Businesses with 50 to 249 employees contributed 20 percent.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

