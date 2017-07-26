Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Wildfires force evacuation of 12,000 in French Riviera towns

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Sunbathers are being evacuated from the beach in Le Lavandou, French Riviera, as plumes of smoke rise in the air from burning wildfires, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
A firefighting plane drops fire retardant over a forest in the outskirts of La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Updated 38 minutes ago

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France — Backed by planes dropping water and fire retardant, more than 1,000 firefighters battled wildfires Wednesday that billowed smoke into the sky over France's southern Cote d'Azur coast and forced the evacuation of 12,000 people.

Large swaths of Mediterranean forest have been left bare and blackened after three days of fires. About 250 trailer homes, a hangar, an atelier and several vehicles were burned in the blazes, but no one so far has been injured, according to the prefect of the Var region.

Residents and tourists evacuated early Wednesday after a ferocious fire whipped by strong Mistral winds spread from La Londe-Les-Maures to around the picturesque hilltop town of Bormes-Les-Mimosas. About 60 people evacuated by boat from nearby Cap Benat.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was traveling to Bormes on Wednesday night to fly over the region and meet with firefighters and evacuees staying in gyms and other public spaces. Dozens spent Tuesday night on the nearby La Lavandou beach.

South of the French mainland, flames ate through 4,950 acres of forest on the northern end of the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, in what was the largest blaze in France.

Fires were also blazing across parts of bone-dry Portugal and Italy.

As thick black smoke billowed above the crests of hills, Col. Eric Martin of the Var firefighting unit told BFM-TV that French crews were trying to contain the flames that had run through 3,210 acres around Bormes. Four planes and a firefighting aircraft dropped water and retardants on the blazes.

The airport in Toulon, a city 18 miles from La Londe, was briefly closed Wednesday, as well the Fort de Bregancon, which sits on a rock off the coast of Bormes.

The wildfires began raging along France's Mediterranean coast on Monday, forcing smaller, scattered evacuations as flames reached a corner of Saint-Tropez. Since noon Tuesday, French firefighters had conducted about 100 operations.

Farther east, 400 firefighters were battling a blaze in Artigues that burned up to 4,200 acres of forest. A fire that was contained Tuesday evening in La Croix Valmer after burning two homes and leaving one firefighter seriously injured restarted Wednesday, the Var prefecture said.

Firefighters said they were exhausted and needed more manpower and equipment. Hundreds of reinforcements were sent in from across France, but the president of the Provence-Alpes-Cotes d'Azur area, Renaud Muselier, said on BFM-TV that "we don't have enough means."

France asked the European Union for more firefighting planes, and Italy provided one Tuesday. A pilot of a Canadair firefighting aircraft said there were not enough such planes in the sky.

Marion Manent, whose husband's trailer homes were burned, was suspicious about the origins of the fire around La Londe.

"Someone is certainly responsible. ... For me, he is a killer," she told BFM-TV.

France's Mediterranean coast is particularly vulnerable to fires, with its massive back-country forests, often dry in the summer, and hot Mistral winds blowing across the sea to fan the flames.

In central Portugal on Wednesday, billowing smoke was making visibility too poor to use water-dropping aircraft on the region's flaming pine and eucalyptus forests. More than 2,300 firefighters with more than 700 vehicles were battling 13 blazes, with flames driven by powerful winds.

The worst-hit areas are 125 miles northeast of Lisbon, where the fires briefly forced the evacuation of hamlets and the closure of a section of highway.

Portugal's peak fire season, which usually occurs after July 1, began early this year amid a severe drought. Last month, 64 people died trying to flee a forest fire in Portugal.

In Italy, where wildfires have raged for weeks, firefighters responded to 26 requests for water and fire retardant air drops on Tuesday throughout central and southern Italy, including Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Lazio and Puglia.

The Coldiretti agriculture lobby said 50 billion bees were destroyed along with their hives in fires on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius. Coldiretti said another 20 percent of the bee population is estimated to have become disoriented by all the smoke and died as a result.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.