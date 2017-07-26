Government issues warning about tainted alcohol at Mexico vacation resorts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Department of State warned tourists to be cautious about tainted alcohol in Mexico after reports of drinks at all-inclusive vacation resorts possibly causing deaths, injuries and unexplained blackouts.

“There have been allegations that consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out,” the department posted on its website Wednesday. If you choose to drink alcohol, it is important to do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a news story July 20 containing interviews with dozens of travelers and their family members, who suspect they may have been given tainted alcohol or possibly drugged, before being robbed or sexually assaulted. The travelers' accounts were supported by hospital, ambulance and hotel records.

The alleged incidents occurred in resorts near Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

The Wisconsin family of Abbey Conner, a 20-year-old who drowned in the pool at the Iberostar Hotel & Resorts' Paraiso del Mar, suspects her January death was caused by more than excessive drinking. She was declared brain dead and taken off life support a few days later.

Her older brother nearly drowned in another pool that same day and was also taken to the hospital with no memory of what happened.

The report contains allegations that the resorts serve cheaper, bootleg alcohol — produced under unregulated circumstances — to save money.

The national health authority in Mexico has seized more than 1.4 million gallons of adulterated alcohol since 2010 — not just from small local establishments, but from hotels and other entertainment areas, according to a 2017 report by the country's Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.