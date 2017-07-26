Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Child killer put to death in first Ohio execution in 3 years

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility is seen in Lucasville, Ohio, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Ronald Phillips, 43, was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3½ years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal injection drugs used by the state.
Samantha Searls of Cincinnati stands with other protestors outside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio following the execution of Ronald Phillips for aggravated murder, felonious sexual penetration and rape on July 26, 2017. Searls said about 25 people from the Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center showed up to protest the execution.
Reneee Mundell, half sister of Sheila Marie Evans, hugs Donna Hudson, right, aunt of Sheila Marie, as they give the victim's response following the execution of Ronald Phillips for aggravated murder, felonious sexual penetration and rape at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio on July 26, 2017. Phillips was executed by lethal injection at 10:43 a.m. for the crimes perpetrated on Sheila Marie.

Updated 7 minutes ago

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A child killer was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3½ years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal injection drugs used by the state.

Ronald Phillips, 43, was condemned to die for the 1993 rape and slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Sheila Marie Evans. He was given a three-drug combination never used in Ohio before.

As he lay on the execution table, he apologized to the child's aunt and half-sister, who were there to watch him die for his crimes.

“I know that Sheila Marie didn't deserve what I did to her,” he said.

Donna Hudson, the victim's aunt, said: “God forgave him, but, I'm sorry, I don't think I can.”

Phillips' case could open the way for the full resumption of capital punishment in Ohio, which has 26 executions scheduled through 2020, the next on Sept. 13.

“I have confidence that we are going to continue to do this in a dignified, peaceful, humane way, and I'm committed to do that,” Ohio Prisons Director Gary Mohr said just before Phillips' execution.

It was Ohio's first execution since 2014, when an inmate gasped and snorted repeatedly during a procedure that took an unusually long 26 minutes and involved a never-before-tried drug combination.

Gov. John Kasich reacted by putting all executions on hold. The delays continued when the state had trouble finding new supplies of drugs and death row inmates sued over Ohio's proposed new three-drug combination, saying it would amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

The drugs include midazolam, a sedative used in some problematic executions in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona. The inmates were backed up by 15 pharmacology professors who said midazolam is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing serious pain.

Phillips lost his final appeal on Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court denied his requests for more time to pursue the challenge to the new drug combination or his claim that he deserved mercy because he was only 19 at the time of the crime.

He died about 10 minutes after giving his final statement. He showed no signs of distress. His chin dropped and his belly heaved slightly as the lethal drugs were administered.

Allen Bohnert, a public defender who worked on the case, contended Phillips' execution was not problem-free, it just looked that way. He said the executioners accelerated administration of a paralytic to mask Phillips' pain.

“Hiding the physical evidence does not change the reality that Ohio used a painful and unnecessary method of execution to kill Ron Phillips today,” Bohnert said.

It was the nation's 15th execution of the year.

Phillips staved off lethal injection three other times, including in 2013, when he made a last-minute request to donate a kidney to his mother and possibly his heart to his sister. The request was ultimately denied. His mother has since died.

Related Content
US Supreme Court denies stay of execution for Ohio convict
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A condemned child killer was scheduled to die on Wednesday in the state's first execution in more than three years after the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.