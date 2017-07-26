Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Cellphone video shot by California inmates shows escape

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
In this Monday, Feb. 1, 2016 file photo three inmates captured are seen on a video monitor at Orange County Sheriff's news conference in Santa Ana, Calif. From left, Bac Duong, 43, Hossein Nayeri, 37, and Jonathan Tieu, 20, who escaped on Jan. 22 from Central Men's Jail in Orange County. Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of the three inmates from the maximum-security wing of the jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run. Los Angeles news station KNBC-TV, which aired parts of the footage Tuesday, July 25, 2017, says it was provided by an attorney connected to the case, and not by prosecutors. They led authorities on a weeklong manhunt before they were recaptured.
In this Jan. 23, 2016 file photo, Orange County sheriff's deputies investigate after three jail inmates charged with violent crimes escaped from Central Men's Jail in Santa Ana, Calif.
In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri stops to give a thumbs-up as he disappears into a vent at the prison in Santa Ana, Calif.
In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri carefully exposes a previously cut metal screen covering a vent at the prison in Santa Ana, Calif.
In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri poses after reaching the roof of the prison in Santa Ana, Calif.
In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri gives a thumbs-up after crawling through a previously cut metal screen on a wall to reach plumbing shafts within the jail walls at the prison in Santa Ana, Calif.
In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri disappears into a vent after crawling through a previously cut metal screen on a wall inside the prison in Santa Ana, Calif.
In this Jan. 22, 2016, image taken from a video released by attorney Salvatore P. Ciulla on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on behalf of defendant Adam Hossein Nayeri, an escapee of the Orange County Jail, Nayeri carefully lifts a sawed-off bunk bed leg, exposing a previously cut metal screen on a wall of the jail in Santa Ana, Calif. The screen is later set aside as he disappears into a vent.

Updated 17 minutes ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Video shot by three inmates with a smuggled cellphone shows their methodical escape through a vent at the maximum-security wing of a Southern California jail last year, along with scenes from their days on the run.

The video was provided to The Associated Press on Wednesday by an attorney for escapee Adam Hossein Nayeri.

The crisply edited video has a pop-music soundtrack and includes TV news clips about the escape and subsequent manhunt. It also contains voice-overs by Nayeri, recorded after their capture, giving his version of events and railing against the legal system.

One clip shows the inside of the maximum security dorm room, known as Module F, at the jail in Santa Ana. How the inmates got the cellphones and were able to record in jail is not clear.

“You know, a lot of people like to credit us with some Houdini escape act all in eight minutes flat. It's an interesting myth,” Nayeri says in voiceover to the video. “In reality we did leave that mod after count. Not the one they're claiming though. I left that module at least eight hours earlier the night before.”

Inmates in the cramped dorm seem to know Nayeri is recording, but do not react, except for fellow escapee Bac Duong, who flashes a grin.

The video then shows the escape.

Nayeri carefully lifts a sawed-off bunk bed leg, exposing a previously cut metal screen on a wall. The screen is set aside as he disappears into a vent.

The trio crawls through plumbing shafts within the walls. At one point Nayeri stops and gives a thumbs-up. Jonathan Tieu squints as the light of the cellphone is shined on his face.

The inmates eventually reach the roof of the Orange County Jail.

The video does not show how the inmates got to the ground. Previous reports said they rappelled down using bed linens. On the video, Nayeri says they had industrial rope, a toolbox, a duffel bag and new clothes.

The next clips show the men taking turns posing at the corner of Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco. There are scenes from inside a van where they were sleeping.

“This is our casa for the moment. This is our crib. Water, all the basics,” Nayeri says. “Friday night in San Francisco, a special Friday night in San Francisco.”

A marijuana pipe is flashed. They hold up a bottle of Jack Daniels.

The men led authorities on a weeklong manhunt before they were recaptured.

The video does not show their recapture. Instead, Nayeri narrates the final two minutes of the edited video.

“We scared a lot of people and caused a lot of anxiety and fear and at the end of the day I can't say I feel good about that. I can't.”

In another section, Nayeri refers to Long Ma, the taxi driver they are charged with kidnapping, and who drove them north.

“This man is truly a hero,” Nayeri says. “He just radiated this calm fatherly presence.”

Photos show Ma with Tieu on a beach, appearing to pose for the camera.

Nayeri's attorney, Salvatore Ciulla, did not respond to questions Wednesday about why he was releasing the video, when the voiceover was recorded and who edited the recordings.

The video was first obtained and reported-on by KNBC-TV.

Lt. Lane Lagaret, an Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman, has said the department wouldn't comment on a video that “seeks to make light of criminal actions.”

Lagaret did not answer questions from the AP about whether officials were aware the escape was recorded, how the phone was smuggled into the jail and what, if any, policy changes have been made since the escape.

The Orange County district attorney's office said it would be inappropriate to comment on the video because the case is in litigation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.