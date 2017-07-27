Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Scaramucci mentions Priebus in since-deleted tweet on leaks

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 8:00 a.m.
AFP/Getty Images
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks with the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2017.



WASHINGTON — Newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has promised to contact investigators over what he says is an illegal leak of his financial disclosure form. The comment came in a since-deleted tweet that mentioned the Twitter handle of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Scaramucci tweeted Wednesday night: “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting (at)FBI and the (at)JusticeDept (hash)swamp (at)Reince45.” After removing the tweet, Scaramucci denied that it was a threat to Priebus, writing that the deleted tweet was “was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks.”

Politico reported earlier Wednesday on the former Wall Street financier's financial holdings. The report was based off of Scaramucci's financial disclosure form.

