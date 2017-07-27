Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

White House official Scaramucci references Joe Paterno and 'honor' in interview

Usa Today | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
In this July 25, 2017, file photo, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington. Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday, July 27, 2017, as a suspected 'leaker' within the West Wing in a pull-no-punches interview that laid bare the personality clashes and internal turmoil of Donald Trump's presidency.

Updated 1 hour ago

Newly appointed White House communicatons director Anthony Scaramucci quoted the late Joe Paterno while discussing “honor” during an interview on CNN Thursday morning.

“Why don't you honor the job? You remember Joe Paterno? What would he say? Act like you've been there before,” Scaramucci said during a phone interview. “Act with honor and dignity and respect, and hold the confidence of the presidency in his office. Why don't we do that?”

Paterno was fired in November 2011 for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal, and he died shortly after in January 2012. Paterno was never charged with a crime, but a report commissioned by the university concluded he was part of an effort to keep a lid on the allegations against Sandusky for fear of bad publicity.

Three former Penn State officials were recently sentenced to jail over their negligence in the Sandusky case.

Scaramucci called CNN after his financial disclosure report was published hours earlier. Although the form was public information, Scaramucci still felt it was “leaked.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.