World

Officer shot multiple times, dies in Indianapolis

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Indianapolis-area law enforcement officers and loved ones stand by during a press conference announcing the death of Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allen, at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Thursday, July 27, 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — A police officer died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Aaron Allen of the Southport Police Department was responding to a crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon when he was shot, Sgt. Kendale Adams of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Allen died at Eskenazi Hospital, Adams said.

“Shots were fired by one of the vehicle's occupants, striking the Southport lieutenant,” Adams said.

Two other officers at the scene, including one who was off-duty at the time, returned fire, striking a person inside the vehicle, Adams said. That person and a second person injured in the crash were hospitalized and in custody with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

Allen was a six-year veteran of the Southport department and had nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn said.

“Lt. Allen was a hard worker, and today was no different. He responded to a crash with urgency to preserve life. Tragically, his was lost,” Vaughn said at the news conference.

Neighborhood resident Bryan McGary told WXIN-TV said the shooting was unusual for the area.

“It's just hard to believe that this would happen here. I mean I've lived here since 1976 and we really haven't had much. ... We do have a lot of policemen in our area that live here so it's just one of those things,” McGary said.

Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.

