Pentagon makes no change yet to transgender policy

The Pentagon has made no change yet to its policy on transgender service members, the nation's highest-ranking military officer said in a letter Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump sent tweets announcing a total ban on such personnel.

“There will be no modifications to the current policy until the President's direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance,” said Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in the written message to the heads of the military branches, as well as commanders and senior enlisted leaders.

“In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect,” Dunford wrote in a message first reported by Reuters. “As importantly, given the current fight and the challenges we face, we will all remain focused on accomplishing our assigned missions.”

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement Thursday the Pentagon is “awaiting formal guidance from the White House as a follow-up” to Trump's announcement. White promised there would be “detailed guidance” from the Pentagon in the “near future” on how the policy change would be implemented.

The president's tweet Wednesday appeared to come as a surprise to the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was on vacation and spokesmen referred all questions about the policy change to the White House.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, the White House said Trump had “extensive discussions with his national security team” and that Mattis had been made aware of the impending decision Tuesday.

The Pentagon will have to play catch-up and find some way to implement the policy, military officials said that following the announcement. It remains unclear if the ban will apply to recruits or those in the ranks. Since President Barack Obama lifted the ban on transgender troops in June last year, hundreds of service members have come out and are serving openly.

The Pentagon had already said that it needs more time to fully gauge how to handle transgender recruits. The Obama policy would have allowed the recruits to begin serving July 1, but Mattis delayed that change, saying that more review was required.

The six-month delay was requested by the Joint Chiefs of Staff and would have allowed a further review of how integrating transgender recruits would affect the military's “readiness and lethality,” Mattis said in a memo last month. That review is due Dec. 1.

Mattis noted that the delay “in no way presupposes the outcome.”