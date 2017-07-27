Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Officials: Escaped inmate killed after standoff in Louisiana

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 11:18 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A fugitive Louisiana inmate thought to have killed a person during his escape from prison has been killed in a standoff with officers, officials said.

Officials noticed 39-year-old Deltra Henderson was missing from the David Wade Correctional Center in Claiborne Parish about 1:40 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Corrections says in a news release late Thursday. Henderson stole a car and crashed it not far from the prison complex.

Officers found Henderson hiding in a home on prison property later in the afternoon and surrounded the building, the department said. Henderson opened fire, and officers returned fire, killing him.

The Department of Corrections did not give details about the person they believe Henderson killed.

Henderson had been at the prison since 2001 on convictions attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary and cocaine distribution.

