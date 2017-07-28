Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Thousands told to evacuate part of Outer Banks after power outage
Matthew Santoni | Friday, July 28, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
Vacationers head north on NC 12 on Hatteras Island, N.C., on Friday, July 28, 2017. An estimated 10,000 tourists face a noon deadline Friday for evacuating the island on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people searching for a place to eat, stay cool or to resume interrupted vacations.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Thousands of tourists must evacuate or prepare for long blackouts on two islands in North Carolina's Outer Banks after construction crews caused a potentially long-term power outage, county officials said Thursday.

The Hyde County Emergency Services Department ordered all non-residents to leave Ocracoke Island starting Thursday evening. There was no fixed deadline, but the county urged everyone to have left by noon Friday.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said construction crews working on a new bridge accidentally drove a steel casing into an underground transmission cable at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, cutting off electricity to about 1,300 on Ocracoke and 7,700 customers on neighboring Hatteras Island.

The evacuation order affected only Ocracoke Island, but customers on Hatteras will have to deal with long blackouts. Depending on the availability of materials, the repairs could take days or weeks, the cooperative said.

People began leaving the islands late Thursday, creating backups and long lines at power-starved gas stations and convenience stores. Those who stuck it out were left without air conditioning and running out of cold food, or power switching on and off during rolling blackouts and attempts to set up local generators.

By Friday morning, portable generators had power going to some local businesses, bringing back some normalcy to parts of Hatteras.

Vacationers heading to the affected islands will find themselves blocked from using the state's ferries, which will only offer inbound service to property owners, emergency personnel and vendors , according to the state department of transportation.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an emergency declaration waiving weight restrictions for trucks so emergency equipment and generators can get to the islands faster.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

