World

Germany: 1 dead, 4 wounded in knife attack at Hamburg market

The Associated Press | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Police officers secure the area after a knife attack at a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2017. German police say one person died and several people suffered stab wounds.

BERLIN — A man with a knife fatally stabbed one person at a supermarket Friday in the northern German city of Hamburg and wounded four others as he fled, police said. He was then arrested.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed one person, who died at the scene, police said. As he fled, he wounded another four people.

He was overwhelmed by passers-by and slightly injured in the process, police said. Officers then arrested the man.

Police spokesman Timo Zill said authorities are investigating all options in the attack, which was carried out with a kitchen knife, the news agency dpa reported.

Police said they don't yet have any information on the assailant's motive but there was no indication there was more than one attacker.

Barmbek is in northeastern Hamburg, away from the downtown district.

