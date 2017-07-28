Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Man sentenced for killing 82-year-old grandma who raised him

Press & Sun Bulletin | Friday, July 28, 2017, 2:36 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A New York man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing the 82-year-old grandmother who helped raise him.

The Press & Sun Bulletin reports 31-year-old Kenneth Weber was sentenced Friday in Binghamton court, where he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Saundra Stabler.

He shook his head when asked if he wanted to speak before he was sentenced.

Authorities say Weber killed Stabler by pushing her down the stairs of her Vestal home in January 2015. He rolled up her body in a rug and left it off a back road in neighboring Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. Police found her body a few days later.

Officials say Stabler helped raise her grandson when his parents no longer could.

