Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Retired priest facing charge of touching teen 14 years ago

The Associated Press | Friday, July 28, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
In this photo provided by Fairfax County Police Department shows Rev. Gervase Cain of Loretto, Pa. Fairfax County police announced Thursday, July 27, 2017, that Cain is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship. Police say Cain touched the 15-year-old girl at her home in Fairfax in 2003. A complaint filed in 2004 was withdrawn, then reopened this May. A warrant was issued last week.

Updated 38 minutes ago

FAIRFAX, Va. — An 86-year-old retired priest has turned himself in to face a charge in Virginia of inappropriately touching a teenage girl 14 years ago.

Fairfax County police announced Thursday that the Rev. Gervase Cain of Loretto, Pennsylvania, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.

Police say Cain touched the 15-year-old girl at her home in Fairfax in 2003. A complaint filed in 2004 was withdrawn, then reopened this May. A warrant was issued last week. Officer Reem Awad, a police spokeswoman, said she couldn't reveal why the case was reopened because the original complaint involved a juvenile.

The Franciscan Friars of the Third Order Regular says Cain taught at St. Francis University's faculty and served as executive vice president from 1976 to 1983. He served at Virginia parishes from 1992 to 1999 and was living at a Virginia retirement home in 2003.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.