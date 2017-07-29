Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

N. Korea seeks 'new normal'

The Associated Press | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
In this photo provided by South KoreaÕs Defense Ministry, South KoreaÕs Hyunmoo II Missile system fire missiles during a combined military exercise between the United States and South Korea on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at an undisclosed location in South Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea — For all its bluster and over-the-top propaganda, North Korea often does just what it says it will do when it comes to its weapons development.

So it goes with its lightning-quick push to perfect an intercontinental ballistic missile. The clear message after Friday's late-night test, the second in a month of a missile that may be able to reach most of the U.S. mainland: Get used to this — it's the new normal.

So what exactly does that mean?

From the West's point of view, it portends more and scarier missile and nuclear tests, each one more powerful than the last; a dogged determination by the North to ignore, as it has for decades, financial sanctions and other outside pressure, including a slightly more forceful clampdown from its biggest enabler, China; and an increasing likelihood that a determined, unchecked North Korea will soon turn its rhetoric about being capable of nuking America's heartland into a reality.

All this is meant to force the United States to accept terms that Pyongyang favors: a formal end to the Korean War that would remove U.S. forces from the Korean Peninsula, weaken ties between Seoul and Washington, and make it much more likely that the North's ultimate dream of a Korea united under its rule comes true.

Outsiders have long dismissed or ignored North Korea's atomic boasts and propaganda, even as they've failed through sanctions, threats and isolation to hinder the North's progress. It remains to be seen whether an effort led by a Trump administration distracted by political infighting can rise to the most serious challenge yet in what has been a decades-long nuclear standoff.

Friday's test “is meant to send a grave warning to the U.S.,” Kim said, and “make the policy-makers of the U.S. properly understand that the U.S., an aggression-minded state, would not go scot-free if it dares provoke the” North.

That does not mean North Korea is planning to attack the United States with a nuclear missile. The country's leadership values its survival above everything else, including the welfare of its people. North Korea's huge artillery and missile armament along the North-South border could do serious damage to Seoul, but such an attack would spell the end of Pyongyang because of Washington's massive weapons advantage. Nor is the North quite there militarily. It must still prove that its ICBMs can navigate the multitude of technical hurdles needed to accurately strike a faraway target.

Each new test, however, makes that more likely.

Having a working “nuclear strategic force” would also allow the North to introduce doubt into the U.S.-South Korea alliance. If fighting broke out between the rival Koreas, the argument goes, would Washington really rush in knowing that Pyongyang could hit the U.S. heartland with its nukes?

