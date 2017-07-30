Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Pakistani parliament to elect new PM on Tuesday

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 2:09 a.m.
AFP/Getty Images
A supporter of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif carries a party flag during a rally in Rawalpindi on July 29, 2017.

Updated 33 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's parliament will meet Tuesday to elect a new prime minister after the disqualification of three-term Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party enjoys a comfortable majority in parliament. The party nominated Sharif's longtime loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the top slot Saturday.

The opposition is expected to name a candidate to challenge Abassi in a vote in parliament. But the six-time lawmaker is expected to win.

Sharif proposed Abbasi as interim prime minister until his brother Shahbaz Sharif, who is the chief minister of Punjab province, can contend in a by-election for the seat left vacant by his brother's disqualification.

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from office on Friday for not being honest and concealing assets.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.