Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Typhoon injures 111 in Taiwan as another storm approaches

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
A passer-by looks back to a tree uprooted by strong winds caused by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, July 30, 2017.
A police officer controls the traffic in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds caused by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, July 30, 2017.
A police officer controls the traffic in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds caused by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, July 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Updated 43 minutes ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan's first typhoon of the year left 111 people injured and coastal towns flooded as the island braced for a second tropical storm Sunday.

Howling winds toppled motor scooters and hit people with flying glass, the Central Emergency Operations Center said. In Yilan county on the northeast coast, one person was blown down, another was struck by a wind-driven object and a third was injured when a utility truck flipped.

Typhoon Nesat made landfall on the northeast coast of Taiwan Saturday evening with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and gusts of up to 107 mph, according to the national weather bureau.

All but two of the injuries were minor, an operations center staff person said.

The typhoon also left shops and streets in agricultural Pingtung county knee deep in muddy water after dumping about 600 millimeters (24 inches) of rain.

More than 10,000 people, largely from Taiwan's south, were evacuated before the typhoon and 1,612 were still in shelters Sunday morning.

Nesat caused the cancellation of 145 international flights and cut power to nearly half a million households.

The typhoon passed through Taiwan and reached Fujian province in southeastern China by 7 a.m. Sunday as a less severe tropical storm, officials said.

Close to 70,000 people have been evacuated so far and dozens of trains and flights suspended in Fuzhou, the provincial capital, Fujian's water resources department said.

Taiwan, meanwhile, is on alert again as a second tropical storm was due to make landfall Sunday night.

Taiwan, China, Japan and the Philippines regularly see typhoons from June through November. The deadliest in Taiwan since 2000 was Typhoon Morakot, which set off landslides that left about 680 people dead in 2009.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.