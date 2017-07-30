Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Florida police officer arrested for sex with girl, 17

Wire Reports | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
Polk County Sheriff's Office
William Kenna

Updated 1 hour ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area police officer has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 39-year-old Winter Haven police Officer William Kenna was arrested early Saturday after the department received a tip about the relationship.

Winter Haven police say officers found Kenna and the girl alone in a room. They contacted the Polk County Sheriff's Office to handle the investigation.

Kenna and the girl told investigators they had consensual sex previously.

In her interviews with deputies, the teen said she and Kenna have known each other for a year and a half. She said the two discussed personal problems and often turned to each other for advice.

Kenna resigned from the force, where he has worked since 2012, instead of being fired.

“Our officers are expected to conduct themselves with honor and dignity and provide professional service to our citizens,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird said in a statement. “The decision Kenna made goes against everything the men and women of our agency stand for.”

He is being held in Polk County Jail. It was not clear if he had yet retained an attorney.

