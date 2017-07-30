Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Family of woman slain on cruise ship 'devastated'

Wire Reports | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 9:12 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The family of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska says it is “devastated” by their loss.

A statement from loved ones of Kristy Manzanares said she was “a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend.”

The FBI said the 39-year-old real estate agent was found dead Tuesday night in a blood-spattered cabin on the Princess Cruises ship. Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, was arrested and charged with murder. The couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary by taking an Alaska cruise aboard the Emerald Princess.

The judge advised Manzanares of the charges and potential penalties, then ordered him detained pending an August 10 preliminary examination. It appears federal prosecutors are planning to seek a grand jury indictment ahead of that hearing. Court records do not state if a plea was entered.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 show that on July 25, security onboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship were called to a cabin that Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares were staying in.

“KM (Kristy Manzanares) had a severe head wound and blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces,” FBI Special Agent Michael Watson wrote in an affidavit.

Witnesses told FBI agents they entered the cabin and saw blood on Kenneth Manzanares' hands and clothes and saw her body on the floor, covered in blood. When one asked Kenneth Manzanares what happened, the FBI affidavit said he replied: “She would not stop laughing at me.”

The family statement also said, “Kristy led by example with her giving heart and we are inspired by the legacy of kindness and optimism she has instilled in her children.”

