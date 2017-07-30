Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Van strikes diners on L.A. sidewalk, 8 injured

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
An official looks at a van that plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk Sunday, July 30, 2017. A witness to the crash told The Associated Press the van jumped a curb and careened into a group of people eating outside The Fish Spot restaurant in the city's Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES — A van plowed into a group of people dining on a Los Angeles sidewalk Sunday afternoon, striking and injuring at least eight people.

A witness told The Associated Press the van jumped a curb and careened into a group of people eating outside The Fish Spot restaurant in the city's Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. The vehicle knocked down a white picket fence that served as a barrier between diners and pedestrians on the sidewalk.

"Everyone was eating, enjoying life and out of nowhere this van ran them over," Courtney Crump said.

He said several victims were pinned under the van as panicked witnesses rush to pull them out. A man who was the first person struck by van had severe head injuries, Crump said.

"I heard loud, agonizing screams. I'm shook up," he said.

The victims included a 44-year-old man who suffered critical injuries, three who were seriously hurt and four others who were taken to the hospital in fair condition, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

An off-duty firefighter with the department was in the crowd and did not sustain major injuries, she said.

The driver came out of the van and appeared disoriented, Crump said. He jumped back into the van, prompting witnesses to hold him until authorities arrived at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the crash appeared to be an accident, adding that there was no indication the driver intentionally drove into the crowd.

