Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post

WASHINGTON — Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

A person close to Scaramucci confirmed his ouster just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the change before it was officially announced.

Shortly thereafter, the White House said Scaramucci is leaving his job to give Trump's new chief of staff a “clean slate.”

That's according to a statement by the press secretary. Scaramucci “felt it was best” and wants to give John Kelly “the ability to build his own team,” the statement says. Kelly was sworn in Monday as chief of staff.

Sean Spicer, who resigned as press secretary the day of Scaramucci's hiring, used the same “clean slate” language to explain his own departure 11 days ago. Spicer was in the White House Monday and has said he is helping during the communications transitions.

Scaramucci has been in the spotlight since he was first announced as communications director earlier this month.

The New Yorker magazine published an interview Thursday in which Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden tirade against Reince Priebus, then chief of staff.

Kelly, a retired general and previous Homeland Security secretary, was sworn into his new job Monday morning.