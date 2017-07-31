Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Twitter has fun with Anthony Scaramucci firing

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 31, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Anthony Scaramucci

Nothing quite like getting fired and having roughly 68 million of your closest "friends" find out almost immediately.

That was the case Monday with Anthony Scaramucci. "The Mooch" was fired after only 11 days as White House communications director.

Twitter reacted like, well, Twitter does.

Only a day earlier, Scaramucci tweeted about building stronger relationships within the GOP.

Scaramucci's hiring July 21 prompted the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer that same day. Scaramucci's firing came the same day John Kelly became Trump's new chief of staff.

The White House on Monday said Scaramucci was leaving to give Kelly a "clean slate." Spicer, coincidentally, used the same verbiage when he resigned.

Spicer agreed to stay on at the White House through August.

Scaramucci "felt it was best" and wants to give John Kelly "the ability to build his own team," according to the White House statement.

Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post
WASHINGTON — Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed his ouster ...
