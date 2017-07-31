Twitter has fun with Anthony Scaramucci firing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nothing quite like getting fired and having roughly 68 million of your closest "friends" find out almost immediately.

That was the case Monday with Anthony Scaramucci. "The Mooch" was fired after only 11 days as White House communications director.

Twitter reacted like, well, Twitter does.

This sums up Anthony Scaramucci's tenure as WH Communications Director. pic.twitter.com/Zemm4eqNKI — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 31, 2017

Only a day earlier, Scaramucci tweeted about building stronger relationships within the GOP.

Had great call w/ @GOPChairwoman . @GOP doing fantastic work to support @POTUS #MAGA looking forward to building even stronger relationship. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 30, 2017

Scaramucci's hiring July 21 prompted the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer that same day. Scaramucci's firing came the same day John Kelly became Trump's new chief of staff.

The White House on Monday said Scaramucci was leaving to give Kelly a "clean slate." Spicer, coincidentally, used the same verbiage when he resigned.

Spicer agreed to stay on at the White House through August.

Let me get this straight: Spicer resigned when Mooch came in last week. Yet, Spicer, who is staying until August, will outlast the Mooch? pic.twitter.com/6oRTOwcPDE — Andrew M. Seaman (@andrewmseaman) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci "felt it was best" and wants to give John Kelly "the ability to build his own team," according to the White House statement.