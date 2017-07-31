Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

British broadcaster defends plan to air Princess Diana recordings

The Associated Press | Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
Britain's Princess Diana and Prince Charles, take shelter from rain while attending the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meet near London.

Updated 45 minutes ago

LONDON — A British television channel on Monday defended its decision to broadcast recordings of Princess Diana candidly discussing her personal life, after some royal watchers called it a betrayal of the late princess' privacy.

Channel 4 said the video tapes, made in the early 1990s, are an “important historical source” and place Diana “front and center” in her own story as Britain marks 20 years since her unexpected death.

The channel said that although the recordings were made in private, “the subjects covered are a matter of public record and provide a unique insight into the preparations Diana undertook to gain a public voice and tell her own personal story.”

Diana Spencer married Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, in 1981 and the couple had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. They separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, the year before Diana died in a car crash in Paris, at age 36.

The recordings of Diana talking to voice coach Peter Settelen were made at the princess' Kensington Palace residence, and include discussion of her failing marriage and Charles' relationship with his then-mistress Camilla Parker Bowles. Charles and Camilla went on to marry in 2005.

Rosa Monckton, a friend of Diana, said broadcasting the tapes was “a betrayal of her privacy and of the family's privacy.”

Former royal spokesman Dickie Arbiter told Sky News it was “absolutely shameful” that the tapes were being broadcast, saying Diana's family would find it “very hurtful.”

Settelen made the recordings at a low point in Diana's life, after she had rocked the royal family by cooperating on a biography that went public with her unhappiness and the failure of her marriage.

The 20 videotapes were held by police after they were seized from ex-royal butler Paul Burrell's home in 2001 during an investigation of alleged theft from the late princess.

The theft case was later abandoned and Diana's family tried to make a legal claim to the recordings, but they were returned to Settelen in 2004.

Portions of the recordings were broadcast by NBC in 2004, but they have never been shown in Britain.

They feature in a Channel 4 documentary that is scheduled to air Sunday.

William and Harry's Kensington Palace office declined to comment on the documentary. As the 20th anniversary of Diana's death on Aug. 31, 1997 approaches, the princes have spoken publicly for the first time about their mother and the pain of losing her.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.