Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police: Man charged with killing Minnesota woman arrested

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 1:39 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota say the man charged with killing a financial adviser in her office has been arrested.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said Lucifer Nguyen, 44, was taken into custody late Monday night. The sheriff's office said he is being held in the Dakota County Jail.

Earlier Monday, prosecutors charged Nguyen with murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Beverly Cory. Nguyen also faces charges of aggravated robbery, burglary and kidnapping.

Prosecutors said Nguyen went into a house in the St. Paul suburb of Mendota Heights on Saturday, brandished a gun at a woman and demanded cash. After crashing a car, he then ran into a senior living center.

Prosecutors say officers later got a report of what appeared to be blood seeping from underneath an office door in a nearby building. Officers found Cory dead inside.

An autopsy showed she died of a single gunshot to the head.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.