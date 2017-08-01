Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ohio ex-cop Ray Tensing, who killed unarmed black man, seeks reinstatement

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
In this Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo, Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Amid protests and other local pressure, an Ohio prosecutor is pondering whether to try a third time to get a conviction of Tensing in a racially charged fatal shooting case. Tensing killed Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist, during a traffic stop that will have been two years ago on July 19. He has had two hung juries on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.
A protestor in support of Sam DuBose, trails a group of demonstrators marching in support of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing at the mouth of the Newport Southbank Bridge, Monday, July 24, 2017, in downtown Cincinnati. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters declined a third trial against Tensing in the shooting death of DuBose after two juries deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, claiming he does not believe the case can succeed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Updated 37 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — The union representing a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist is moving forward with a grievance seeking his reinstatement with University of Cincinnati police after two mistrials in his criminal case.

It also seeks back pay for 27-year-old Ray Tensing and alleges he was improperly fired in July 2015 after killing 43-year-old Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the grievance was on hold for two years as Tensing faced murder charges.

A prosecutor recently declined to pursue a third trial. Federal authorities are reviewing whether prosecution is warranted for any civil rights offenses.

Tensing says he feared he'd be dragged or hit as DuBose drove away.

A spokesman for the university has said it doesn't intend to reverse Tensing's firing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.